Police Arrest Suspected Cult Leader In Ogun

Share

…recover guns, ammunition

A 54-year-old suspected cultist, Orekoya Abayomi has been arrested at the Ijebu Ife area of Ogun State. The suspect was arrested when his hideout was raided by detectives from the Police Zonal Command, while planning an attack on a rival group.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), CSP Ayuba Tunni Umma, in a statement yesterday said the hideout was raided after the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, received an intelligence report about their activities.

She said the AIG drafted officer in charge of the Zonal Dragon Squad led by DSP Akeem Adeyemi and his team for a discreet investigation into the hideout.

“Before the leader of the group was arrested, he had allegedly been terrorising Ijebu Ife and its environs with his Eiye cult group.

“On March 19, 2025, the hideout of the cult group was raided while planning an attack where one Orekoya Abayomi, was arrested as others escaped through a nearby bush, but he led the police operatives to his residence where one locally made single barrel pistol, six live cartridges, 21 Voters cards with different names suspected to be fake and one emerald pump action gun with breach number 1335 were recovered.”

In a similar vein, a syndicate of human traffickers led by one Stella Edem operating in Ipaja/Ayobo area of Lagos State was bursted on March 22, 2025.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of Zonal Intelligence Response Squad (ZIRS) led by SP Francis Kpoughul as they stormed their base at the Meran Area of Lagos State, where one Stella Edem and Susan Michael were arrested.

During interrogation, Edem confessed to the crime, adding that she was introduced to one Anabel who is based in Mauritania, through Rosemary Isaiah Otobong, who has been prosecuted for the same offense several times and is currently serving jail term in the Nigeria Correctional Facility.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

