Police Arrest Suspected Child Kidnapper In Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested a suspected child kidnapper in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the unidentified suspect, who claimed to be from Osun State, was apprehended by a joint patrol team comprising police officers and community vigilante members during a routine operation.

The suspect was rescued from a violent mob that was on the verge of lynching him.

“The suspect is currently in police custody as investigations are ongoing to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations and to identify any other individuals who may be involved in the incident,” the statement said.

SP Ejire-Adeyemi further noted that the complainant(s) have yet to report to the Command headquarters to provide additional information that could assist detectives in the investigation. She assured the public that updates would be provided as the case unfolds.

The Command also used the opportunity to caution against mob action and jungle justice, describing such acts as unlawful and counterproductive.

“Mob justice is not only illegal but could also lead to a miscarriage of justice. We urge members of the public to promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station rather than resort to violence or self-help,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Adekimi Ojo, reiterated the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and ensuring that justice is pursued through due legal processes.

