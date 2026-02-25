Police Arrest Suspected Cable Vandals In A’Ibom

The ongoing crack down on criminals in Akwa Ibom State has paid off with the arrest of cable thieves by Operatives of the Police Command in the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, “On February 22, at about 0400 hours, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Command carried out a targeted operation along Obiokpa Street in Eket Local Government Area.

The intelligence indicated that certain miscreants had been vandalising cables in the early hours of the day, thereby causing economic loss and posing serious security risks within the area. She added, “During the operation, one Isaac Peter ‘M’ was apprehended at the scene.

Exhibits linked to the vandalism were recovered on the spot. Further investigation and interrogation led to the arrest of two additional suspects: Peter Jacob ‘M’ and Edoho Nsima ‘M’. “Preliminary findings suggest that the suspects were involved in a coordinated conspiracy to vandalise and unlawfully remove critical infrastructure materials.

The recovered exhibits have been secured, and the suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue to uncover the full extent of the network and possible collaborators.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance against vandalism and all forms of economic sabotage. He warned that individuals engaged in the destruction of public and private infrastructure will face the full weight of the law.