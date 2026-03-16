Police Arrest Suspected Arms Fabricator, Drug Producer In A’Ibom

The operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have recorded another significant breakthrough in crime fighting with the dismantling of criminal hideouts, illegal arms production centres, and drug networks across the State.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public Relations Officer, told journalists on Monday that on 15th March 2026 at about 2100 hours, operatives of the Command, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a suspected criminal facility located at Idem Street, off Itu Road, Uyo.

According to her, “The operation was carried out by Operatives of the command following intelligence reports that illicit chin-chin snacks laced with Indian hemp were being produced and distributed from the location.

“Upon raiding the premises, Police operatives discovered that the facility was not only being used for the production of narcotic-laced food items but also functioned as a clandestine arms and ammunition fabrication workshop.

She added, “During a thorough search of the premises, the following exhibits were recovered: Eight (8) refilled cartridges Six (6) empty expended cartridges, One (1) bag of gunpowder Refilling pellets A pack of striking pins, One rifle butt Filing, cutting and drilling machines used for weapon fabrication, Filing and cutting stones, Assorted sets of saws, Two machetes, Substance suspected to be Indian hemp, Packets of chin-chin suspected to be laced with Indian hemp Two pairs of black military boots, belts and jacket, One laptop computer

Three live turtles suspected to be used for charms, Other incriminating items

She highlighted that during the operation, two suspects were arrested, namely, Marsodi John (M), Koabasi Marsodi (M) A.K.A FIVE

“Both suspects are indigenes of Uya Oron in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the principal suspect, Koabasi Marsodi, a graduate of Animal Science from the University of Uyo, allegedly operates the illegal facility. He confessed to producing narcotic-laced chin-chin and engaging in the illegal fabrication and modification of firearms, including cutting long guns into shorter, concealable weapons”.

“The suspects are currently in Police custody, while a discreet investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal network mentioned during interrogation.

She averred that the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, has reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering resolve to identify, dismantle and prosecute individuals involved in illegal arms fabrication, drug distribution and other criminal activities that threaten public safety.

,”The Commissioner further warned that any individual or group involved in criminal enterprises within the State should immediately desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law, as the Command will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations across all identified black spots.

“Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information, assuring that all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality”.