Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber In Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said it has arrested a suspected armed robber and one other with multiple automated Teller Machines (ATM) cards.

The Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the arrest in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, the suspected armed robber was caught and arrested on Sunday after a complaint by a victim

The police spokesman said the robbery suspect and two accomplices intercepted the complainant and her son in the Kawntaresha area in Sabon Gari, Zaria, and dispossessed her of valuables.

“On her way home with her son, three unknown persons with daggers and a sharp knife attacked them and injured her son.

“The suspects robbed her of a handbag containing her ATM card, phone, and cash which the amount is yet to be ascertained and other valuables,” Hassan said.

According to him, the preliminary investigation led to the arrest of one suspect in the Muchiya area of Sabon Gari, Zaria.

The suspect was caught with one long knife and he confessed to having criminally conspired with two others, who are still at large, to commit the alleged offence.