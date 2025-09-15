Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robber In Benue, Recover 4 Guns

The Benue State Police Command yesterday confirmed the arrest of a suspected armed robber in Gboko Local Government Area of the state in his hideout.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, in a statement said at about 2300hrs on Friday while operatives of the Operation Zenda Joint Task Force were on surveillance patrol within the local government, credible information was received that a gang of armed robbers were in a hideout in the area planning to attack and rob in some designated areas.

“The team swiftly stormed the hideout and arrested one suspect, Liambe Orpine ‘m’ 35 years, of Anvambe, Buruku LGA, while other members of the gang fled upon sighting the police. “Exhibits recovered from the hideout include; one AK-47 Rifle, one Jack Knife and three locally fabricated Dane Guns.

Udeme said the suspect is in custody while efforts are on to apprehend other fleeing gang members, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation. The PPRO quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, as commending the gallantry of Operation Zenda JTF operatives and reassured people of the state of the command’s unwavering commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.