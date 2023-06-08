Police Arrest Suspect While Robbing Victim With Gun In Edo

The police have arrested an armed robbery suspect identified as Jumabi Nwike while robbing one Abiodun Michael of his belongings in Edo State. It was learnt that the incident happened on June 4 in Jattu in the Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

It was also learnt that the suspect was arrested by a mob while dispossessing his victim of his belongings and was almost lynched before the police arrived at the scene. Police spokesman SP Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the arrest.

He said the Divisional Police Officer in Jattu received information that one Juma- bi Nwike, 36, was accosted by an angry mob while robbing one Abiodun Michael in Ibe Road, Jattu, of his belongings.