Police Arrest Suspect Spreading Rumors Of Attacks On Non-Muslims In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a man suspected of spreading rumors about planned attacks on non-Muslims in Kano on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, informed journalists that the suspect, who circulated a video inciting violence, is now in custody and under investigation. He described the information as false and warned residents against sharing unverified news.

Mr. Bakori stated that the Kano State Police Command is working closely with other security agencies to prevent any breach of the peace.

The Kano State Government and security agencies have already put measures in place to prevent the rumored protest from escalating. Several videos and audio messages circulating on social media falsely warned of violent demonstrations, reportedly linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iraq.

In a joint press conference at the office of the State Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, assured that the state government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders are monitoring the situation closely.

Waiya urged law-abiding citizens to continue with their daily activities without fear, assuring that the state government is fully prepared to protect lives and property.