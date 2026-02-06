Police Arrest Suspect In ₦4.2m Robbery, ATM Fraud Case In Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced a significant breakthrough in the investigation of a grave case of armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and alleged invocation of juju reported within the Uyo metropolis.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in a press statement made available to journalists on Friday, said the Command received a petition dated 20th November 2025 from a citizen who was robbed by unsuspected criminals.

According to the petition, the complainant stated that on 19th November 2025, while standing along Uruan Street, Uyo, to board a commercial vehicle, a saloon car stopped and invited her to enter. Unknown to her, the occupants of the vehicle were members of a criminal syndicate.

“After driving for some distance, the suspects diverted to a different route, produced a firearm, and forcefully robbed her of her ATM card.

The statement highlighted that she was subsequently compelled at gunpoint to disclose her ATM Personal Identification Number (PIN).

It added, “The suspects allegedly invoked juju, hypnotised the victim, and forcefully escorted her to her residence, where they ransacked her home and robbed her of ₦900,000 in physical cash.

“Further investigation revealed that the syndicate also withdrew an additional ₦3,300,000 from the victim’s bank account through her ATM card, transferring the funds into different bank accounts, bringing the total loss to ₦4.2 million.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Command immediately swung into action. Following diligent intelligence gathering, the Police on 3rd February 2026 arrested one Benjamin Patrick, male, of No. 29 Ebong Isong Street, Uyo, whose bank account and Point of Sale (POS) terminals were used to withdraw the stolen funds within a five-minute interval.

“The victim positively identified the suspect as one of the individuals who conveyed her in the vehicle where she was robbed of her ATM card. The suspect is currently in custody.

“In the course of investigation, three (3) POS machines used in the illegal withdrawal of the funds were recovered. Investigation is ongoing to uncover the full network, recover the stolen funds, and arrest other members of the syndicate.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command assures the public that it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all perpetrators involved in this heinous crime are brought to justice.

“The Command also uses this medium to warn criminal elements that Akwa Ibom State is not a safe haven for crime and urges members of the public to remain vigilant, avoid boarding suspicious vehicles, and promptly report suspicious activities to the Police”.