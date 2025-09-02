Police Arrest Students Over Assault, Stripping Of Girl In Viral Video In Bayelsa

Operatives of Zone 16 of the Nigeria Police Command have arrested a female student of the Federal University, Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, in connection with a viral video showing the assault and humiliation of another young woman.

The footage, which surfaced on Sunday via a Facebook page known as Yentown, captured three young women repeatedly slapping and punching a victim identified as Nancy. The attackers accused her of having an affair with a male acquaintance believed to be their lover.

The victim was later stripped naked, while her braids were cut off with a sharp object. Police sources confirmed that with the support of FUO security personnel, the prime suspect, identified as Kadi, a Social Work student, has been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to apprehend other accomplices. The video has sparked outrage among Gender-Based Violence (GBV) advocates, who condemned the brutality.

The Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence and the Do Foundation, in a joint statement signed by Dr. Dise Ogbise Goddy Harry, expressed shock and disappointment over the incident. “This is not what we expect from young women who should be re- sponsible and law-abiding citizens,” the statement read.

“It is sad and embarrassing that my own gender is trending on social media for such a shameful exhibition of violence and assault. This raises serious criminal issues, including assault occasioning harm, character assassination, threat to life, and cybercrime.” The groups urged security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure justice for the victim, while also calling on Nancy to fully cooperate with law enforcement.