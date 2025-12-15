Police Arrest Soldiers, 2 Others Over Fake Pharmaceutical Products In Lago

Police in Lagos State have ar- rested two soldiers and two other persons in connection with fake pharmaceutical drugs company in the Alaba International Market area of the state.

It was learnt that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ojo Police Station, CSP Omo- lola Olaifa, rejected offers of juicy bribe from people, suspected to be behind the fake drugs, who were calling her on phone to release the fake drug.

This is just as the police have traced the expired drugs to large pharmaceutical stores in FESTAC Town, Satellite Town and Lagos Island. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the soldiers were being used by the manufacturers to distribute the drugs in different parts of Lagos.

A team of policemen from Ojo Police Station, who were led by the DPO, CSP Olaifa intercepted the vehicle, conveying the drugs. A police source at Ojo Division, who pleaded anonymity said, “We initially arrested two soldiers.

It was a very difficult operation as the soldiers refused to disclose the source of the drugs and the destination that they were taking it. “Our DPO personally handled the investigation. It was through her that we were able to get where the drugs were being manufactured.” The police source also revealed that.”

Our investigations have revealed that the man, who actually started this business is dead, but his wife and workers have continued the illicit business.

The police source narrated that, “Information was received on the movement of drugs in a commercial bus sometime in September 2025, around St Patrick Bus Stop, Alaba Int Market. “Our DPO detailed detectives to the area where two men in military camouflage were arrested with the expired drugs.”

He added that, “The men were interrogated as is necessary and the process of transferring the matter to State Headquaters began. Our DPO started receiving strange calls from unknown quarters offering to bail the suspects while they were prodding her to name any price to kill the matter.”