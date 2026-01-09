Police Arrest Six Suspects, Rescue Three Victims In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has said that its men have stormed kidnappers’ hideouts in Angara and Fadama Bauna Forest and arrested six suspects, and rescued three victims in an operation.

The police said that the operation was carried out by operatives attached to Assakio police Division in collaboration with the Local vigilante, following a complaint by the locals in the area.

A press statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), Ramhan Nansel, a Superintendent of Police (SP), and made available to Crime Reporters in Lafia, Friday, said the rescued victims include two females and one male.

The police image maker explained that on 07/o1/2026, a complaint was logged at the Assakio division that kidnappers invaded Angara village and abducted two females, leaving behind an infant, and later kidnapped another male in the same village.

Nansel said, following the report, a manhunt was dispatched after the kidnappers, during which operatives stormed the Fadama Bauna Forest, where they arrested six suspects and rescued three victims unhurt.

According to him, the victims have since been reunited with their families.

The police Public Relations Officer disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro, had ordered the transfer of the suspects who have confessed to thier crime to the State Criminal Investigation (SCID) for thorough investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police has further assured the good people of Nasarawa State of the Command’s sustained onslaught against all forms of criminality across the state”, the statement added.

