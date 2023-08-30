New Telegraph

August 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 30, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Police Arrest Six…

Police Arrest Six For Raping Minor In Kebbi

The operatives of the Kebbi State Police Command have arrested six persons in connection with minor rape in Kebbi State.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Musa, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

According to the CP, the separate rape incidents happened in different locations of the northwest state, adding that two minors, who are victims of the heinous crime, are 10 and 16 years old.

He said, “On Aug. 17 at about 1:00 p.m., one Ahmed Muhammed of Koko town in Koko-Besse Local Government Area (LGA) reported that his 16-year-old daughter left home to an unknown destination.

‘’During the investigation, she was traced to somewhere in Koko town, and she revealed that five persons had had cabal knowledge of her.

“She disclosed that one Suleiman Abubakar, Yunusa Garba, Suleiman Hamza, Yahaya Abubakar, and Shamsudden Muhammed of the same address lured her to their houses on different occasions and had sexual intercourse with her.
READ ALSO:

“The suspects have been apprehended and will be charged to court on conclusion of the investigation,” Musa said.

He said that one Yusha’u Adamu also reported that his niece was defiled by the same suspects.

“On Aug. 21 at about 9 p.m., one Yusha’u Adamu of Aleiro town reported that on Aug. 18 at about 6 p.m., his 10-year-old niece was defiled by one Saidu Sani of the same address.

“After having carnal knowledge of the victim, he threatened to kill her if she dared to reveal the secret.

“Also, on July 24 at about 10 a.m., acting on intelligence, one Hauwa Suleiman of Babbar Dogo Village in Maru LGA of Zamfara was arrested in possession of 566 rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunition,’’ he added.

Tags:

Read Previous

Details Of How Police Arrest Gay Couple, 65 Others During Same-Sex Marriage Emerge
Read Next

Increased Access To Justice Critical To Ending Gender-Based Violence