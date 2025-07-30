Police Arrest Site Engineer Of Collapsed Building In Umuahia

The Abia State Government has confirmed that three persons were injured when an uncompleted three -storey building collapsed in Umuahia, the capital city.

The State government has also identified the owner of the building as “one Chief Ikechi Emenike”, saying that the site engineer of the building has been arrested by the police for investigation.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, made this known yesterday at Government House Umuahia, while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He said: “The commissioner for health and his team were on hand to offer the injured first aid before taking them to hospital for comprehensive treatment.

“The said collapsed building belongs to one Chief Ikechi Emenike. The site engineer has been arrested by the police and is currently helping the police in their investigation,” he said.

The commissioner also announced that the state government would commence the distribution of agric inputs to farmers in Abia State, to boost food security and agric business.

Kanu noted that the distribution of the agric inputs would be done through the generated data of genuine farmers in the state, to ensure the credibility.

He further announced that the state government will build a large-scale farming system in Abia State, using the CSS model.