Police Arrest Seven Over Attacks On Vessels At Ports

Ports Authority Police (Western) Command have arrested seven people over serial attacks on vessels at the ports in Lagos.

It was learnt that on the 16th November 2025, at about 0130hrs, the marine unit of the command, while on routine patrol around the Ports & Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) waterfront, intercepted a suspicious speed boat positioned around the vessel CL YINGNA HE, moored at Berth 12.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, said on Friday in a statement that the patrol team initially sighted three occupants on the boat.

He explained that as officers approached, they discovered four additional individuals lying flat on the boat deck in an attempt to conceal themselves.

He added: “The suspects were also observed stretching the long bamboo pole recovered from them towards the vessel CL YINGNA HE, indicating an attempt to gain unauthorised access to the vessel.

“Upon questioning, the seven occupants failed to provide any credible explanation regarding their mission within the restricted port area. A thorough search was conducted, during which the following items were recovered: one heavy iron cutter; two saw blades; one long bamboo stick with a steel curved hook attachment and one long ship rope.”

Others are 31 assorted types of spanners: four screwdrivers; one plier; one plastic bucket, and one speed boat fitted with a 60HP Yamaha engine

According to Hundeyin, following their apprehension, all seven suspects were transferred to the Port Criminal Investigation Department (Port CID) for discreet and detailed investigation.

He noted that their arrest followed a pattern consistent with recent attacks on international vessels within the Lagos port corridors, including:

Hong Kong–flagged MV RIGI VENTURE (IMO 9693197) was attacked at Berth 8, SIFAX Port & Cargo Terminal on 21st October 2025 at about 0555hrs; Korean–flagged MV GLOVIS COSMOS (IMO 9707027) was attacked at Berth 10, Five Star Logistics Terminal, Tincan Island on 14th November 2025 at about 0340hrs and Liberian–flagged CL YINGNA HE (IMO 9890666) was attacked at Berth 12, PTML Grimaldi Terminal, Tincan Island on 15th November 2025 at about 0200hrs.

He noted that following the conclusion of the investigation by the Port CID, all seven suspects were arraigned in court on 20th November 2025.

He added: “The command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, assures all maritime stakeholders of the Command’s unwavering commitment to stamping out criminal activities within the nation’s ports.

“She emphasised that the Command will continue to intensify patrols, strengthen intelligence gathering, and collaborate closely with other security agencies to ensure a secure and business-friendly maritime environment.”