Police Arrest Security Guard Over Murder Of Delta Judge

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a security guard over the alleged murder of a judge. The suspect identified as Godwin Mngumi, 25, was arrested for allegedly killing the retired Justice Ifeoma Okogwu in Anambra State and the phone of the late Judge was recovered from him after he was arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, in a statement said on December 6, detectives of the homicide section of the state Command acting on intelligence arrested the suspect.

Edafa said during investigation the suspect confessed that he invited his friend, one Nnaji Obalum and one other suspect at large over to the house where they carried out the dastardly act together. Nnaji Obalum has also been arrested while the manhunt for the third suspect was ongoing.