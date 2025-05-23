Police Arrest Ruggedman Over Alleged Dispute With PMAN

Share

Rapper Ruggedman has reportedly been arrested by the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti.

Ruggedman is currently being detained over an alleged dispute with the Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria, PMAN.

A human rights activist, Harrison Gwammishu made this known on Thursday in a post on Instagram.

While drawing the attention of the public to the development, Harrison stated that the rapper is being maltreated by the police without investigation.

He said; “No proper investigation has been concluded. He and others are being maltreated. I wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to what is going on,”

New Telegraph reports that PMAN suspended Ruggedman alongside other members, JFO Baba Ojonorgua, Sunny Neji and Zaaki Azzay in August 2024, over alleged misconduct.

