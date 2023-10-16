Police Arrest Rivers Woman For Pouring Husband Hot Water Over N15,000

The Rivers State Police Command has said it arrested a woman who poured hot water on her husband over N15,000 community money shared with the couple and their children.

The suspect, Mrs Godslove Olakada, poured hot water on her husband, Ejire Olakada Ejire after a heated argument over the whereabouts of the money, which eventually led to the incident in the Agbonchia community in Eleme Local Government Area.

The woman acting out of anger poured the husband hot water on the face and attempted to flee but was prevented by youths of the area.

The woman, a mother of two had requested her share of the community money from her husband, who held on to it, refusing to part with it, according to an eyewitness, who said that the money is from the proceeds of the agreement between Agbobchia and Indorama Petrochemical Company, which is in Eleme.

The eyewitness added that the money comes in a quarterly fashion and that some communities or quarters get more than five times of the amount that led to the violence that occurred in the family of Olakada.

The source also said that the incident happened in a flash following the argument, adding that the suspect had wanted to flee to safety after taking possession of the husband’s bank ATM, but was prevented from escaping by the youths of the area.

He added, “It was after the youths of the area and women like her started coming out to condemn her action that the reality of what she just did showed. But by then the news had spread within the community and neighbouring areas that she poured her husband hot water. ”

The spokesperson for the state Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that Ejire was rushed to Famo Hospital at Aleto Eleme for treatment.

“The Rivers state police, operatives, through credible intelligence, have arrested one Godslove Olakada (f) from Agbonchia Eleme on Saturday, 14/10/2023 at about 20:30hrs for pouring hot water on her husband, one Olakada Ejire (m). She added that the police have started an investigation into the incident.