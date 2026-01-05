Police Arrest Rivers Community’s CSO, Accomplice For Alleged Murder, Abduction

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Mr Igwe Alex, 26, who is the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Aleto-Eleme Community and an accomplice from the same community, Mr John Mikel, 24, for the alleged murder and abduction of one Sampson Worianine.

According to the spokesperson of the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said that the victim’s mother had petitioned the anti-kidnapping Unit of the police over his disappearance, prompting the command to initiate an investigation.

The police spokesperson disclosed that Worianime was reported missing on November 11, 2025, after accompanying youths from his community, Ogbogbo in Okrika, to measure land at their old settlement.

Koko stated that during a preliminary investigation, the police found out that the suspects abducted two youths from Okrika, including the victim, but the other escaped, while Worianime was killed by the suspects and his body was dumped into a nearby river.

She said that the suspects had confessed to the abduction and murder, and led Police Operatives to the location where the corpse was buried, and the remains of the deceased victim were recovered from a shallow grave.

The suspects are currently in Police custody, cooperating with a team of investigators. Efforts are underway to apprehend other accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has directed a thorough investigation to ensure that the perpetrators face Justice

He also assured the command’s commitment to justice and urged citizens to provide any information that may aid the ongoing investigation.