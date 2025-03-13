New Telegraph

March 13, 2025
Police Arrest Principal, Teacher For Assaulting 15-Year-Old Student In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Kayode Abolarin and Atueyin Martins, principal and teacher, respectively, of Okota Junior Grammar School for assaulting a 15-year-old student of the school.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday said the mother of the assaulted student reported the incident to the police at Isolo police station and the duo were later arrested.

Hundeyin said during the beating of the boy he lost three of his teeth, upon receiving the report, the police promptly arrested the suspects who are in custody.

“They are currently assisting the Police in its investigations into the incident which took place in the school premises. The Lagos State Police Command assures Lagos residents that justice would be served.”

He however said the suspects would be arraigned accordingly at the conclusion of investigations.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reassures the people of Lagos that the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the state.

