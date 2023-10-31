Police Arrest Prime Suspect Of Murdered FUT Minna Lecturer

…as Church Demands Swift Justice

The Police in Niger State have arrested the housemaid of the late Associate Professor of the Federal University of Technology, (FUT), Minna, Dr Mrs. Funmilola Adefolalu, who was murdered on Sunday in her home.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the 14-year-old housemaid, Ms Joy Afekafe who is the prime suspect, connived with two other males known as Walex and Smart who are currently at large.

It should be recalled that at about 1000 hours, some friends and Church members of the late Mrs Funmilola Adefolalu, visited her residence in the Gbaiko Area of Minna due to her inability to get her on the phone.

Unfortunately, on getting to the house, they met her lying in a pool of blood with marks of injury on her body.

Abiodun said the Police Operatives attached to the Bosso Division visited the scene and two knives with blood stains suspected to have been used to stab her by unknown person(s) were recovered from the scene.

According to Abiodun, the Police swung into action and carried out a series of interviews with the neighbourhood and friends of the family.

“Our investigations led to the arrest of the deceased’s housemaid Joy Afekafe aged 14 years of Gbeganu in Minna at about 2100hrs at a residence within Gbeganu area.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed that she served as the deceased’s housemaid for about three weeks, and was laid off due to her misdeeds in the house”.

The Police Spokesman added that the suspect alleged because of the way she was laid off, she met her classmates called Walex and Smart, narrated her ordeal to them and conspired to attack the Lecturer at her residence.

Accordingly, Abiodun said they went to the residence on 28/10/2023 at about 1600hrs, with a motorcycle and she (Joy) surfaced at the gate, while the lecturer opened the gate for her.

He added that Walex and Smart later entered, beat the deceased, hit her head with a stool and stabbed her with a knife brought by Walex while Smart took another knife from the kitchen, and stabbed her severally.

Joy according to the PPRO confessed that the deceased phone and laptop were taken away, while they also removed the battery of the vehicle parked in the compound and fled the scene.

Furthermore, Abiodun disclosed that the suspect will be transferred to the SCID for further investigation and diligent prosecution, while an effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing other suspects.

In a similar situation, the church the late Adefolalu attends, Voice of Mercy Ministry has called on the security operatives and every law enforcement agency involved in the case to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

According to the statement signed by Head of Media and Communication, Pastor Bolaji Olanipekun, they call for a thorough and impartial investigation and to ensure all evidence is diligently examined and all leads followed.

The statement disclosed that the late Dr Mrs Fumilola Adefolalu was one of the church’s Pastors.

Accordingly, the statement read in part: “We commend the efforts of the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation thus far, and we express our gratitude for their diligent work in apprehending one of the principal suspects.

“We hope that this arrest will lead to the arrest of other perpetrators who are involved in the wicked act and lead to further progress in uncovering the truth and bringing all those responsible to justice”.

“As a church, we stand on the path for truth and justice and declare that everyone involved in the murder of our Pastor faces the full wrath of the law.

“We are seeking justice for her untimely and unjust demise. We trust that the law will ensure that those responsible for this horrific crime are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“The loss of Pastor Dr Mrs Fumilola Adefolalu has left an indelible void within our church. Her unwavering faith, compassion, and dedication to serving others will always be remembered.”

It should be noted that the body has been taken to the IBB Hospital.