August 29, 2023
Police Arrest Over 100 Gays During Wedding Ceremony In Delta

No fewer than 100 gay suspects have been arrested by the Delta State Police Command during a wedding ceremony in the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended by the police operatives at Teebulus hotel along the refinery road in Ekpan axis where they were alleged to have converged for wedding ceremony of one of them.

The wedding ceremony was between Daniel Pius, who was the groom, and the bride, Maxwell Ohwonowho, for the event.

The command disclosed this on Tuesday while parading the suspects at the Command headquarters in Asaba, the state capital.

Details later…

