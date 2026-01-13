Police Arrest Notorious Drug Dealer, 5 Suspected Thugs In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a notorious drug dealer and five suspected thugs at Jaoji Quarters in Kano metropolis. The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday.

“The Kano State Police Command has made another significant breakthrough in its efforts to combat drug trafficking and other related crimes in the state.

“In an operation conducted by police officers attached to Jaoji Police Division, Kano, a suspected drug dealer, Hafizu Ali, 25 years old, of Jaoji Quarters Kano, and five suspected thugs were arrested. Various illicit substances and dangerous weapons were recovered,” Haruna said.

He said the operation, which was carried out on January 10 under the direction of the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, followed the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to all police commands and formations to implement strategic crime prevention measures aimed at dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety of residents.