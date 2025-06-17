Police Arrest Notorious Cultist Linked To Rivers DPO’s Death

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of the cult group responsible for the gruesome murder of Superintendent of Police (SP) Bako Angbashim, the former Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada East Local Government Area.

SP Angbashim was killed in 2023 during an ambush by the Iceland cult group, led by the now-deceased cult leader known as 2Baba.

The DPO and his team were returning from a raid on the group when they were attacked, resulting in a fierce gun battle that claimed his life.

Following the incident, security agencies launched a massive manhunt that led to the eventual neutralization of Gift Okpara, the prime suspect, and 2Baba.

According to a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the latest arrest was made possible through credible intelligence, which prompted swift action by operatives of the Command’s Octopus Tactical Unit.

“On May 3, 2025, operatives of the command received credible information regarding the whereabouts of a notorious cultist known as aka ‘K1,’ a member of the late 2Baba-led Iceland cult group,” the statement said.

“The Police operatives stormed the suspect’s camp in Ikata community, Ahoada East LGA, and arrested one Lovegod Goodluck, a male resident of Ikata. During the operation, one locally made single-barrel gun and two live cartridges were recovered.”

Iringe-Koko further disclosed that another male suspect, Precious Olumini, who had previously escaped, was also arrested. “An English-made pump-action gun and a locally made pistol were recovered from him,” she added.

The police spokesperson confirmed that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Iceland cult group that has been terrorising the Ahoada East axis of the state.

“The suspects and the recovered exhibits are in police custody. Investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being intensified to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and recover their weapons,” the statement concluded.

