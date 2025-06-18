Police Arrest Notorious Cultist Linked To Rivers’ DPO’s Death

Share

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist belonging to the cult group that killed a police officer, Bako Angbashim (SP), the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Angbashim, was ambushed by members of Iceland cult, led by 2Baba, while returning with his team on a cultists raiding mission, leading to a gun duel that claimed his life in 2023.

His killing prompted a manhunt by security operatives, for Gift Okpara, the prime suspect in the killing, and 2Baba, the leader of the cult group, both of whom have paid the supreme price for their actions.

A statement by the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said that the latest member of the cult group that has been arrested was due to a “credible intelligence”, that forced the “Operatives of the Command attached to the Octopus Tactical Unit” into action.

The statement reads: “On May 3, 2025, operatives of the command received credible information regarding the whereabouts of a notorious cultist known as Aka ‘K1,’ a member of the late 2Baba Iceland cult group. This group was linked to the murder of late SP Bako Angbashim, the then DPO of Ahoada Division,” it stated.

