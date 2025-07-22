Police Arrest Notorious Cultist In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a notorious cultist believed to be connected to a series of cult-related attacks in Ondo town, located in the Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olusola Ayanlade, disclosed that the suspect was involved in a recent brutal assault on civilians at a public viewing centre. The arrest followed sustained intelligence gathering and a coordinated tactical operation by the Command’s operatives.

Although the identity of the suspect is being withheld pending the conclusion of investigations, Ayanlade confirmed that preliminary findings link him to an earlier attack that led to the killing of rival cult members earlier this year in Ondo town.

He is also implicated in the violent incident that occurred at the Template Bar and Club in Ondo on July 13, 2025, at approximately 10:45 p.m., during the live broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea and PSG. Suspected cultists reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on unsuspecting football fans, resulting in multiple injuries.

“This reckless act not only endangered the lives of peace-loving residents but also posed a direct threat to public peace and safety—the very values the Command remains steadfast in preserving,” Ayanlade said.

The suspect is currently in custody and cooperating with investigators, while efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

Weapons and items recovered from the suspect include: One English-made Beretta pistol with five live 3mm rounds, One locally made pistol with two cartridges, Three battle axes, Three cutlasses, Two daggers, Cult insignias (including a local lamp, berets, jackets, and face caps), Various criminal charms, Illicit drugs and substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Ayanlade also revealed that between June and July 2025, the Command arrested 30 male suspected cultists, all of whom have since been charged to court.

“In continuation of our zero-tolerance approach to cultism, the Command recorded significant success during this year’s 7/7 cult anniversary, a period typically marked by violent clashes between rival groups. Owing to proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, and strategic deployment of personnel at known flashpoints, no cult-related violence was recorded during the period,” he added.

In a related development, the Commissioner of Police inaugurated the Police-Student Relations Committee (PSRC), aimed at fostering mutual trust, encouraging dialogue, and enhancing cooperation between the police and student communities in tertiary institutions across the state.

The Command reiterated its commitment to combating cultism, armed violence, and all forms of criminality. It also urged residents to remain vigilant and continue supporting law enforcement agencies with timely and credible information to ensure a safer Ondo State.