Police Arrest Notorious Cultist In Ondo, Inaugurate PSRC

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious cultist linked to recent cult-related attacks in Ondo Township, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Olusola Ayanlade, said was involved in the recent brutal assault on innocent civilians at a public viewing centre.

Ayanlade said the suspect, whose identity is being temporarily withheld pending the conclusion of investigations, was apprehended at his hideout following sustained intelligence gathering and a well-coordinated tactical operation by Command operatives.

According to him, preliminary findings indicated that the suspect played a key role in an earlier attack which led to the killing of members of a rival cult group in Ondo town earlier this year.

Ayanlade said the suspect has also been linked to the violent incident at Template Bar and Club, Ondo, on July 13, at about 22:45 hours, during the live broadcast of the FIFA Club World Cup final match between Chelsea and PSG.

The police spokesman said suspected cultists opened fire indiscriminately on unsuspecting football enthusiasts, resulting in multiple injuries.

His words: “This reckless act not only endangered the lives of peace-loving residents, but also posed a direct threat to public peace and safety, the very values the Command remains steadfast in preserving.

“The suspect is currently in custody and cooperating with investigators. Intensive efforts are underway to track, identify, and apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.”

Some of the items recovered from the suspect included one English-made Beretta pistol with five live 3mm ammunition, one locally made pistol with two cartridges, three battle axes, three cutlasses, two daggers, cult insignias (local lamp, berets, jackets, and face caps).