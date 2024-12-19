Police Arrest Notorious Bandit, Three Car Snatchers In Kaduna

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a notorious bandit and three car snatchers in Kaduna State, New Telegraph reports.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, on Wednesday.

He noted that the suspected bandit, Aliyu Umar, was arrested in Zaria on December 16, 2024, with eight AK-47 magazines and 50 rounds of live ammunition.

According to the statement, the suspect, Umar confessed to being part of a notorious gang operating in Zamfara State.

“On December 16, 2024, at about 1800 hours, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by their OC SP Sani Ibrahim, acting based on credible information, successfully intercepted and arrested a 22-year-old suspect, Aliyu Umar, in Zaria.

“The suspect was apprehended in possession of eight AK-47 magazines and 50 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition,” he stated.

According to the statement, during preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed to being part of a notorious bandit gang operating in Zamfara State and that he travelled to Barikin Ladi, Jos, to collect the weapons from another accomplice, whose real identity is yet to be ascertained

In a separate operation, the statement said police operatives posed as buyers and arrested three car snatchers – Kefas Danladi, 24, Usman Salisu, 23, and Yusuf Danladi, 22.

They all confessed to stealing a Toyota Avalon from a resident’s house in Naval Quarters, Asokoro, Abuja.

It said the stolen Toyota Avalon had been recovered and secured at the police station, adding that the rightful owner had been notified.

It said during preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to stealing the vehicle from the house of a resident in Naval Quarters, Asokoro, Abuja.

