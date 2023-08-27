Police Arrest Native Doctor With Fresh Corpse In Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a native doctor, Babatunde Kolawole, with a fresh male corpse in the Ado/Odo-Ota area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital on Sunday.

Odutola said the Divisional Police Officer of Ota Police Station, CSP Saleh Dahiru, had received a report and taken into custody, the suspect who was caught by members of the Amotekun Corps in Ado Odo Ota with a fresh male human corpse.

She explained that the suspect claimed to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased.

Odutola said “Preliminary investigations have commenced, and although the suspect did not deny the incident, he claims to be a native doctor who was attempting to revive the deceased.

“However, it remains unclear how the suspect obtained the fresh corpse during the late hours of the night.

“So far, no one has come forward to claim the body, and the suspect has not revealed any information about the origin of the corpse. In order to gather more information and solve the case, the corpse has been transported to the Ifo General Hospital for an autopsy.”

The PPRO urged members of the community to provide any useful information related to the incident, by volunteering information.

“The community members can assist the police in their investigation and help shed light on this disturbing occurrence,” she said.