Police Arrest Native Doctor, Others Over Ritual Killing Of Two Kids

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a native doctor and three accomplices for the gruesome murder of two seven-year-old children for ritual purposes.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Aniekan Sunday Uko, residing at 2nd Pipeline, Rukpokwu, allegedly lured the victims, Chizaram Onuche and Chidinma Onuche, to his location, where he drugged them using a drink known as Black Bullet as a sedative.

He then proceeded to slaughter them, collecting their blood in a bottle, which he took to the native doctor, 43-year-old Kingsley Opurum, who also resides at Pipeline, Eneka.

Aniekan reportedly claimed that the native doctor instructed him to provide fresh human remains and blood for ritualistic purposes.

According to a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, Aniekan confessed that he became involved in the killings after visiting the native doctor and witnessing similar rituals performed for others in exchange for wealth.

The case was transferred from the Special Area Division to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, which swiftly took action.

“On 23rd March 2025, at approximately 9 am, operatives arrested the native doctor and other individuals involved in the heinous crime.

“During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered key evidence, including a bottle containing the victims’ blood,” Iringe-Koko said.

Also arrested for the crime were Aniekan’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Luis John Uwelemele, a resident of Omuike, Aluu, and 47-year-old Friday Silas, who allowed Aniekan to stay at the uncompleted building where the killings took place.

According to the Police Spokesperson, law enforcement officials visited the crime scene, documented evidence with photographs, and recovered additional exhibits.

Among the recovered items were a kitchen knife identified as the murder weapon, a bottle filled with the victims’ blood, an empty can of Black Bullet used to drug the children, and a spoon used to scoop their blood.

The victims’ bodies have been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The statement further quoted the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, as assuring the public that justice would be served and that all those involved would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, emphasizing that the safety and security of all citizens remain the top priority of the command.

