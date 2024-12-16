Police Arrest Native Doctor, Driver Over Alleged Theft Of Truck

Share

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a native doctor, Veror Orduen and an accomplice driver, Aondoaver Viaga, over the alleged theft of a company truck.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Steve Yabnet, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi. Yabnet said that the Benue State Police Command on Dec. 11 received information that a driver with CHEC Construction Company, Taraku Camp, attached with a truck, was missing.

The CP further stated that the driver was sent to convey stones from Ohimini to Mase in Gwer-East Local Government Area (LGA) for road construction, but diverted the vehicle to an unknown destination.

“During the investigation, the said driver, one Aondoaver Viaga, and a native doctor, one Veror Orduen, were arrested in possession of the vehicle at Ikyurav in Kwande LGA of Benue.

“The suspect is unable to give a satisfactory account of why he took the vehicle to the native doctor’s place for four days and switched off his phone.

