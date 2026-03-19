Police Arrest Murder Suspect, Recover Victim’s Remains In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old suspect over an alleged murder in Etche Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesperson, CSP Grace IringeKoko, made this known while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday. Iringe-Koko said the suspect, Robinson Uche, was arrested on March 6 by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit, Emuohia Annex.

She said the arrest was in connection with the killing of Shedrack Chukwem, 42, from Igbo-Etche. “The suspect was tracked and arrested at about 7:30 a.m. following credible intelligence.

“The suspect confessed to participating in the killing during interrogation,’’ she said. She said the incident occurred on December 17, 2025, when the suspect and four others allegedly lured the victim to a location.

She said the group was reportedly hired by one Chief Elijah Okere to bring the deceased to his palace. Iringe-Koko added that the attempt by the group to apprehend the victim failed, resulting in a fatal shooting.

“In the course of the encounter, the deceased was shot and died on the spot,” she said. She said the suspects later transported the body to a bush in Ekerre-Ugbor, where it was buried in a shallow grave.

Following the confession, she said the suspect led police operatives to the burial site. “The remains were recovered and deposited at the Military Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” she said. Iringe-Koko added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects linked to the crime.