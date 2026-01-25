The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammad Azare, has arrested two masquerades and their leader in Etinan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects nabbed by the police include Kenneth Bassey (M), 31 years, and Ononime Isaac (M), 25 years Paul Samuel Bassey (M), 21 years.

The Command in a press statement made available to journalists on Saturday by DSP Timfon John Police Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, said the three individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in violent and disorderly conduct carried out under the guise of masquerade activities.

According to her, on Friday, January 23, at about 1645 hours, the Command received a distress call from an anonymous source reporting a serious breach of public peace and violent activities by masquerades at Mbioto II Village, Etinan LGA.

Upon receipt of the information, Police operatives were promptly mobilised to the scene and arrested two suspected masquerades and their leader.

The suspects have been detained and are currently assisting the Police with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammad Azare, while commending the swift response of the Police operatives, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining public order and safety in all communities across Akwa Ibom State.