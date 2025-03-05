Police Arrest Man With Human Skulls, Firearms In Ebonyi

Share

Ebonyi State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a suspect named Ovuta Chigozie (m), found in possession of two human skulls and three locally made guns.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect hails from the Okoffia community in Ezza South Local Government of the State.

In a statement released by the Command Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, stated that the suspect Chigozie, confessed that the human skulls were given to him for preparation of a spiritual concoction.

It further added that in a separate operation, a Police operative, while tracking a stolen tricycle, uncovered a criminal syndicate that specialized in altering the colours of stolen tricycles from neighbouring states.

The Statement noted that four suspects were later arrested, namely Nweke Chukwudi ‘m’, Nwankwo Obinna ‘m’, John Abba ‘m’, and Uche Abba ‘m’, who admitted to receiving the vehicles from accomplices for colour modifications.

Items recovered from the suspects included three stolen tricycles.

It stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

The Statement reiterated the commitment of the Command to safeguard lives and property while urging residents to remain vigilant.

