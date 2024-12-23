Police Arrest Man With Fresh Human Head In Abeokuta

Share

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Taiwo Yemitan, a suspected ritualist, found with a fresh human head and dismembered body parts of a female victim in Lafenwa area of Abeokuta.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday, explained that the 45-year-old suspect was arrested around 1:40 a.m. yesterday in his home, behind Atinsola Petrol Station, Sanni, in Abeokuta.

She disclosed that the police acted on a tip off from the state local security outfits, the Agbekoya and the vigilante operatives, before the suspect was arrested.

“The suspect admitted to knowing the deceased identi – fied as Darasimi, whom he lured to his residence with the intent to kill her. “He confessed to the murder, naming two other individuals as Kehinde Yemitan and one Kazeem, as accomplices in the criminal act.

“Their intention was to sell the victims head and other body parts,” he said. The police spokesperson explained that the dismembered body had been taken to the morgue at General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, for postmortem She noted that efforts were underway to arrest the accomplices and to locate the victim’s relatives.

Odutola added that the suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for a thorough investigation.

She added that similar incident occurred early in the year where a suspect, Azeez Adebayo, confessed to killing three ladies whom he and his accomplices lured through hook up arrangements.

She warned young ladies to stop “hookup” and be “contented”, saying that high number of girls on “hookup” are slaughtered for rituals. She urged parents to look after their daughters and also give them thorough training in order not to fall victims.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"