Police Arrest Man Who Uses Dangote Cement Price Slash To Scam Innocent People

A 28 years-old man, Benjamin Ezeukwe has been arrested for masterminding and fleecing hundreds of innocent Nigerians in an elaborate cement-price-slash scam.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of Lagos State Command on October 19, 2023.

The State Command Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement issued on Sunday said the suspect was arrested in the Rumuolumeni area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State following weeks of intensive investigation by officers of Area A Command.

He said found in his possession were one Tecno phone, one IPhone, three SIM cards including that of 08039691980 which he used for the scam and a Toyota Avalon, which investigation revealed to be a proceed of his crime.

It would recalled that the suspect had in September 2023 created a bogus but convincing online advert purportedly by Dangote Cement, claiming a massive price slash.

A as result numerous unsuspecting customers fell prey to the scam, losing millions of Naira to the suspect scam.

Meanwhile, the investigation has so far revealed that the suspect had perpetrated several other similar scams. While the suspect has since been arraigned.