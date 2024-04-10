Police Arrest Man, Recover Fake $100,000

One Mohammed Zenabdin has been arrested for being in possession of fake one hundred thousand United States dollars in Garki, the Federal Capital Territory. The suspect was arrested by operatives of the National Cybercrime Center at the force headquarters, Abuja, for being in possession of suspected counterfeit currency.

Confirming the story, the force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement yesterday said while acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the NPF-NCCC conducted a raid on a suspected cybercrime hideout located in Garki II, FCT. He said despite the escape of other members of the criminal gang, Zenabdin was successfully apprehended.

Subsequent execution of a search warrant revealed compelling evidence, including one hundred thousand United States dollars in one-hundred-dollar bills, believed to be counterfeits, along with sophisticated counterfeit detection equipment, international passports, mobile phones, and a luxury vehicle.