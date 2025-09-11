Police Arrest Man Posing As ‘Obi Of Lagos’

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested 65-year-old Chibuike Azubike for allegedly parading himself as the “Obi of Lagos” in a planned fake installation ceremony.

Azubike, according to the Lagos Command, was apprehended alongside three alleged accomplices, Chief Chibuzor Ani (57), Chief Martins Nwaodika (65), and Ikechukwu Franklin Nnadi (41), while preparing for the unveiling event.

Confirming the development, the State Command said the arrest followed rising ethnic tension among youths on social media platforms, who had been exchanging heated banters over the planned installation.

According to investigations, Azubike, an indigene of the Obodoukwu Ancient Kingdom in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, conspired with his associates to unveil a prototype of a purported ₦1.5 billion “Palace of Obi of Lagos State”.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Apple Hall in Amuwo Odofin.

However, the police swiftly sealed the venue to prevent public disturbance and protect unsuspecting citizens from being misled.

In a statement shared on X, the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, confirmed that tactical teams, including the Eko Strike Force, were deployed to ensure peace and order.

Jimoh noted that the suspects are currently in custody at the command headquarters in Ikeja and will be charged to court once investigations are concluded.

He further warned Lagos residents to remain vigilant against impostors exploiting traditional and cultural institutions, stressing that such acts are illegal and could disturb public peace.

This is not the first time the police have carried out such arrests. On April 1, 2023, Frederick Nwajagu, the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, was also arrested for unlawfully parading himself as a titled chief in Lagos.