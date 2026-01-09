Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Child Defilement In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of one Baffa’ji Abba ‘m’ aged 8 years over alleged rape of an 8-year-old girl, name undisclosed.

According to a statements by the Command PPRO, SP Nafiu Habib and made available to newsmen yesterday, the PPRO explained that the suspect was arrested following a report to police by one Baffa’ji Muhammad.

Habib said “On 31/12/2025 at about 1042hrs, one Baffa’ji Muhammad ‘m’ reported at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Alkaleri, that on 30/12/2025 at about 1830hrs, one Baffa’ji Abba ‘m’ aged 28 yrs (same address with the complainant), lured his biological daughter (name withheld) aged 8yrs into a bathroom and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her through both her vagina and anus for about five times in a single day against her will.”

The PPRO further explained that, on receipt of the report, a team of detectives led by CSP Kadiri Danjuma, DPO Alkaleri, swiftly visited the scene, moved the victim to General Hospital Alka- leri for immediate medical attention, and arrested the suspect.

According to him “during interrogation, the suspect willingly confessed to the crime. “The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu has ordered the deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to conduct a discreet and diligent investigation into the incident.

“The suspect will eventually be profiled and charged to court for the established offences,” the PPRO added.