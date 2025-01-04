Share

Ogun State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Akintoye Waris for allegedly stealing and slaughtering a Savannah he-goat valued at N200,000 for his child’s naming.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the command, Omolola Odutola, revealed that Waris was arrested on Thursday, January 2, 2025, in the Odeda Area of the state, along with his accomplice, Ajayi Yusuf.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the suspects had allegedly invaded a farm in the area to steal the goat, having ensured that the farm owner, simply known as Mark, had taken the cattle for grazing on December 25.

Odutola stated that after the victim discovered one of the goats was missing upon his return, a search was conducted in the community, while searching some villagers confirmed seeing the two suspects with the missing goat on a motorcycle, heading toward Olodo town.

The spokesperson further noted that the goat was used to prepare food for the naming ceremony of Akintoye Warris’s daughter, which was held at Olodo. “The suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further investigation at the Divisional Crime Branch,” he stated

