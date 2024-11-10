Police Arrest Man For Killing Three-Day-Old Son In Adamawa

Share

Adamawa State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old man, Aliyu Yaro, for allegedly killing his three-day-old baby boy in the Mubi North Local Government area of the state.

Confirming the development, the command spokesperson, CSP Suleiman Nguroji, disclosed that the incident happened on Friday and that the baby was the child of Yaro’s girlfriend.

According to the statement, His girlfriend, Safiya, accused him of murdering the baby three days after its birth.

READ ALSO

Following the arrest, the suspect confessed to the crime and led the police to the burial site, where the baby’s remains were exhumed.

“He narrated that he impregnated the mother of the deceased, who happened to be his girlfriend. After the delivery, she continued to call him to come and take responsibility for the baby.”

“Aliyu said he went to his girlfriend’s house at night after receiving a call. He took the infant after sending the mother to fetch water for him.”

“He further recounted that he buried the baby around 9:00 p.m. at Girpata, Mubi.” the statement reads

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Morris Dankombo, ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for thorough investigation and prosecution.

Share

Please follow and like us: