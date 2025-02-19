Police Arrest Man For Killing Friend Over Food

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Iliayasu Mohammed, for allegedly killing his friend, Safillahi Muhammad, over a meal in Dantata Village, Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that Mohammed invited his friend for a meal but attacked him multiple times while he was eating.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, stated that the police received a distress call on February 13, 2025, at about 1:30 p.m. regarding a suspected homicide in the area.

She stated that the officers swiftly responded to the situation and apprehended the suspect.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect lured the victim to his home and served him food. While the victim was eating, Iliayasu attacked him with a cutlass, inflicting multiple wounds to the head and body.

“Police officers found the victim unconscious in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

Further inquiries uncovered that Mohammed is an ex-convict and a member of a criminal syndicate led by a suspect identified as Hassan, who is currently at large.

The gang is notorious for targeting and robbing motorcyclists.

SP Adeh added that police are actively tracking down other members of the syndicate, while Mohammed will be charged in court upon the completion of investigations.

Meanwhile, FCT Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement, assuring that the Command remains committed to the safety and security of all FCT residents.

