Police Arrest Man For Duping POS Operator In Ogun

A 20-year-old man named Segun Gabriel has been apprehended for allegedly committing fraud against a Point-of-Sale (POS) operator in Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen characterized Segun Gabriel as “a rogue and a vagabond” who specializes in fraudulently transferring money out of POS accounts by employing fake alerts.

The young man, currently held at the Ajuwon Divisional Police headquarters in the Ifo Local Government Area of the State, was apprehended on Friday, October 6, 2023.

According to the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, Gabriel engaged in a transaction worth N40,000 with the victim on October 5.

This transaction subsequently turned out to be a fake interbank transfer, although the POS operator initially did not realize the loss.

READ ALSO:

On October 6, Gabriel returned to the same operator to transact the sum of N35,000.

“The victim did not notice the fraud the second time until after the criminal had disappeared into thin air.

“While the victim was on her lawful activities on the same date, at about 1630hrs, she was lucky to have sighted the suspect under the bridge in Akute, she raised the alarm attracting passersby who assisted her in arresting Segun Gabriel,” Odutola explained.

The PPRO explained that the local police were alerted, and as a result, Segun was brought to the police station.

She added that the suspect is “presently in police custody giving vital information to the police on how to arrest his accomplices.”