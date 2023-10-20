Police Arrest Man For Defiling 13-Year-Old House Help In Delta

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 42-year-old man simply identified as Kolawole, on suspicion of sexually abusing his 13-year-old female house help at Ejekwu Street in Eneka community, Obio-Akpor Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to her, the suspect who is employed by an oil and gas company, is presently in custody while an investigation is underway.

The PPRO explained that the Human Rights Desk of the state police command apprehended the suspect after concerned neighbours lodged a complaint. The teenage girl had sought assistance from the neighbours following the alleged sexual assault by the suspect.

New Telegraph gathered that some women in the vicinity claimed to have examined the genitalia of the teenage girl to ascertain the veracity of her claim and confirmed that she had indeed been penetrated on several occasions.

Furthermore, these women asserted that a medical examination had been performed on the girl, which substantiated her allegations of sexual abuse.