Police Arrest Man For Cutting Off Wife’s Wrist Over Infidelity

A 33-year-old man, Sunday Echege has been arrested for allegedly cutting off his wife’s wrist over suspected infidelity at Ibagwa Ani in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The suspect told the police that he suspected his wife of engaging in extra marital affairs with another in their community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement yesterday said operatives of Okpuje Division, on January 26, 2025, arrested the suspect who resides at Ibagwa-Agu Farm Settlement in Ibagwa-Ani community, Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Ndukwe said the suspect severed the left wrist of his wife, Chinonso Echege over infidelity. He said the arrest was made possible with the assistance of some members of the community, and the machete used in committing the crime was recovered from the suspect.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect, who has confessed to the crime, claimed he acted out of suspicion that his wife was involved in extramarital affairs.

However the Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has urged couples to resolve their differences through love, understanding, and legal means, rather than resorting to violent criminal acts. “The suspect would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

