Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Sexually Abusing 3 Daughters

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 54-year-old man, Edward Ngozi Odega, for allegedly sexually abusing his three daughters over a period of seven years.

The victims, whose names have been withheld, are aged 13, 15, and 24. The suspect, currently in police custody, admitted that his actions were “the handiwork of the devil” and confessed to defiling all three daughters.

He also revealed that he had engaged in sexual acts with friends of his daughters. The eldest daughter, 24, told reporters that the abuse began when she was 12 and in Primary Six.

She said she did not speak out earlier because she felt it was an abominable thing to say publicly.

She only discovered that her two sisters were also victims when the youngest raised an alarm at school, which eventually led to their father’s arrest.

Another daughter, speaking off-camera, said she reported the abuse to a classmate following a school outreach and enlightenment programme by CSP Temi Agbede Zuokumor.

The suspect was arrested by operatives of the Ugborikoko Division of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Temi Agbede Zuokumor.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest in a video made available to journalists in Warri.

He described the case as “indeed very sad,” noting that the school outreach programme played a critical role in enabling the youngest victim to speak up, which led to the arrest of her father.