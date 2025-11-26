Police Arrest Man For Alleged Piracy Of Movie

The operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annexe, Alagbon, Lagos, have arrested a middle-aged man for allegedly pirating a movie worth four hundred thousand naira for production.

The suspect was arrested by the FCID after a petition written by FilmOne Entertainment Limited, reporting the unlawful upload of their movie “Owambe Thieves” on TikTok on 23 August 2025.

Parading the suspect yesterday at the annex office, by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Margaret Agebe Ochalla, represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Aminat Mayegun, said the annex successfully uncovered and dismantled the sophisticated syndicate involved in movie piracy, copyright infringement, conspiracy, and cyber-enabled offences targeting Nigeria’s creative industry.

She said the suspect demanded ₦1,000 from viewers seeking access to a pirated copy of the full movie. The petition was supported with evidence, including screenshots, transaction details, and documents affirming ownership rights.

Through coordinated intelligence, the prime suspect was arrested. He confessed to obtaining the movie from an illegal website, uploading edited scenes on TikTok for engagement, and distributing the full pirated film via WhatsApp for ₦1,000.

He admitted selling the pirated movie to over 50 individuals and confirmed involvement in the piracy of several Nollywood titles such as “Farmers Bride,” “Thinline,” and “Alakada Bad and Bourjee.”

During a forensic examination of the suspect, two seized devices, an iPhone 15 Pro and an iPhone SE, yielded substantial evidence, including lists of recipients and copies of pirated films shared via WhatsApp and Telegram.

Mayegun said financial forensics further revealed inflows of ₦7,616,403.80 and outflows of ₦7,612,270.99 in his OPay account between 20 August and 29 October 2025, confirming steady revenue from cyber-enabled piracy and fraud.

She, however, said the suspect had been arraigned before a competent court. This feat underscores the FCID’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding intellectual property rights and protecting Nigeria’s film industry from economic sabotage.