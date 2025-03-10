Police Arrest Man For Alleged Murder Of Wife In A’Ibom

Share

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Victor Okoh, 42, for the alleged murder of his wife, Victoria Okoh, 38, at their residence in Oron.

At about 05:20hrs, the operatives of the Command swiftly responded to a distress call from concerned residents.

On arrival at the scene, officers discovered the mutilated body of the deceased lying outside the house she shared with her husband.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had allegedly attacked his wife with a machete over accusations of infidelity.

Further reports indicated that the suspect was hiding in the ceiling of the house in an attempt to evade arrest.

The operatives tactically secured the building, forced entry, and successfully apprehended him.

The machete used in committing the crime was recovered by the Police, and photographs of the scene were taken for investigation purposes.

The corpse has been deposited at the General Hospital Morgue for an autopsy, while the suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, however, condemned the act in its entirety and assured the public that justice will take its full course.

He further warned against all forms of domestic violence and called on residents to seek lawful means of resolving disputes rather than resorting to violence.

The Command stated its commitment to ensuring the safety of all citizens and urged the public to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

