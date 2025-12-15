Police Arrest Man For Alleged Killing, Secret Burial Of Teenage Son In Edo Community

The Edo State Police Com- mand has arrested a 49-yearold man over the alleged kill- ing of his 15-year-old son and the concealment of the crime through a secret burial within their family residence in Uhe Community, Igue- ben Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relation Officer of the Edo State Po- lice Command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the arrest followed actionable intelligence received on December 6, and acting on the information, operatives of the Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, moved to the location where the report was verified.

“Investigations so far indicate that the suspect allegedly attacked his son with a stick at about 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 5.

The assault reportedly resulted in the death of the teenager. Police further discovered that the suspect subsequently dug a shallow grave inside the family compound and buried the body to conceal the incident.

“The deceased’s grandmother, who is also the suspect’s mother and an 82-years-old resident of the same household, was said to have volunteered vital information that aided police investigation.”

The statement added that, “after completing the necessary administrative procedures, police officials exhumed the body from the grave.

Photographs were taken at the scene, and the stick allegedly used in carrying out the assault was recovered and documented as an exhibit. The suspect remains in police custody as investigations continue.