Police Arrest Man Flaunting AK-47 Rifle In Viral Video

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 32-year-old man, Anas Dauda, after a viral video showed him displaying an AK-47 rifle and making threatening remarks.

New Telegraph reports that Dauda was arrested on Thursday, October 30, at Jalingo B area, Lamorde Ward, Mubi South Local Government Council of the state.

According to a statement released by the command’s spokesperson, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the suspect was seen in the video wielding the rifle, which appeared loaded with three magazines.

He was said to have allegedly made disturbing comments and claimed he could sell or lease the weapon for a certain amount of money, which, according to the police, caused panic among residents.

While the suspect is currently in custody, investigations are said to be ongoing to recover the firearm featured in the video and uncover its source.

“Upon receiving the report, the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer of Mubi South Division to trace and arrest the suspect.

“Police operatives swiftly acted on the directive and apprehended Dauda at a remote location in Mubi town,” the statement read.

The commissioner has ordered the deputy commissioner of police in charge of the state criminal investigation department in Yola to take over the case for a discreet investigation and prosecution.

CP Morris reiterated the command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in the state. He also warned residents against engaging in any act that could threaten public safety or contravene the laws of the land.

Meanwhile, the Adamawa State Police Command has arrested and detained four police officers for alleged misconduct and use of excessive force during an arrest in Fufore Local Government Council.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, the incident occurred on 14 October 2025 at Sabon Gari Quarters, Fufore.

The officers were confirmed to have been captured in a trending social media video, allegedly using excessive force and shooting while effecting the arrest of a suspect.

CP Morris condemned the unprofessional conduct of the officers and assured the public that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken.

“The command will not condone any act of indiscipline or abuse of power. The law will take its full course,” CP Morris stated.

He further directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP’s X-Squad to carry out a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident.

The commissioner also appealed to members of the public to remain calm, assuring them of the command’s commitment to accountability and professional policing.